Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Steelers jump out to early lead on Dolphins
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo…

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sits due to illness

By ANDREW GRUMAN January 8, 2017 1:22 pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizard because of an illness.

Mirza Teletovic was expected to start in Antetokounmpo’s place, with Michael Beasley playing a bigger role off the bench.

Antetokounmpo, who practiced Saturday, has played in all 35 games for the Bucks this season and has missed just three over the last two seasons.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

“He’s just sick,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Next guy up. We have plenty of guys, so it is the next one up.”

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

Topics:
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Steelers jump out to early lead on Dolphins