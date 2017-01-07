Buffalo rallies to beat Eastern Michigan 77-68

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Blake Hamilton scored 21 points and made all 12 of his free throws, CJ Massinburg added 18 points, and Buffalo rallied to beat Eastern Michigan 77-68 on Saturday, ending the Eagles’ three-game win streak.

Trailing by three at halftime, Hamilton tied it a 43 with a 3-pointer and the Bulls led 46-43 after Willie Conner’s three free throws. The Eagles regained a 54-48 lead on Jordan Nobles’ 3-pointer and tip-in, but Massinburg’s dunk sparked a 12-2 Buffalo run in which he scored six, and the Bulls led 65-56 with seven minutes left.

The Eagles closed to 67-66 on Willie Mangum IV’s 3 with 4:16 left, but Hamilton and Conner each made layups for a 71-66 Buffalo lead with 1:53 left and the Eagles got no closer.

Conner scored 15 points and Nick Perkins added 12 for Buffalo (7-8, 1-1 Mid-American).

Mangum scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 1-1) and Ray Lee and Baylee Steele added 12 apiece.