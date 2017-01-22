Sports Listen

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 5:08 am
NEW DELHI (AP) — A traditional bull-taming sport banned by India’s top court is being performed in parts of southern India but tens of thousands of people are continuing a weeklong protest demanding the sport be allowed to resume unhindered.

The Tamil Nadu state government had signed an executive order Saturday allowing Jallikattu contests to take place Sunday. The order bypassed a 2014 court directive but the order will last only six months.

The sport is popular in Tamil Nadu and angry locals demand the government find a permanent solution allowing the sport to proceed.

Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it. Animal rights activists decry the sport as cruel.

Sports News
