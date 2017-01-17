Sports Listen

Sports News

Bulls F Taj Gibson sidelined by left ankle soreness

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:44 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls forward Taj Gibson will not play against Dallas because of left ankle soreness.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says it’s nothing serious and described the rest as more of a precautionary move. He says Gibson could return for Chicago’s next game at Atlanta on Friday night.

Gibson had played in every game so far this season. He is averaging 12 points and 7.3 rebounds.

With Nikola Mirotic still working his way back after being sidelined by an illness, Hoiberg says Paul Zipser likely will start in Gibson’s place on Tuesday night. Zipser, a second-round pick in last year’s draft, has played in just 12 games, with averages of 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Sports News
