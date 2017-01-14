Sports Listen

Cal overcomes sluggish offense to beat Washington State

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN January 14, 2017 6:15 pm
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jabari Bird overcame one of the worst shooting games of his career and made a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Charlie Moore made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining, and California hung on to beat Washington State 58-54 on Saturday.

Ivan Rabb had 14 points and 12 rebounds despite an off-night shooting for his ninth double-double this season for the Golden Bears (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12). Rabb made just 4 of 11 shots and missed three free throws over the final 3 ½ minutes.

The game was delayed for several moments with 18.2 seconds left as officials reviewed video following a missed jumper by Washington State’s Malachi Flynn. California was initially credited with the rebound but the call was later changed to give the Cougars possession.

Flynn was then called for a charge while driving to the basket. Moore was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and made both free throws to seal the win for the Bears.

Flynn scored 20 points while Josh Hawkinson had seven with 12 rebounds for the Cougars (9-8, 2-3), who have dropped three straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

