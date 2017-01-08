Sports Listen

Cal State Bakersfield holds off Seattle U 78-71

By master January 8, 2017 12:33 am
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dedrick Basile sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 78-71 win over Seattle U in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Jaylin Airington added 16 points, including four from long range, and Brent Wrapp got his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 assists for Bakersfield (10-6). Damiyne Durham also finished with 12 points for the Roadrunners, who dominated the boards 39-19.

Seattle (8-8) trailed the entire game but chipped away in the second half to cut an 11-point halftime deficit to 60-59 on a jumper from Matej Kavas and then to 62-61 with Brendan Westendorf’s layup with 8:57 left. Matt Smith sank a pair of free throws at the other end to stretch Bakersfield’s advantage back to three, and then Airington’s 3-pointer kept the lead just out of reach the rest of the way.

Emmanuel Chibuogwu’s 18 points led four Seattle players in double figures.

