Caldwell-Pope returns for Pistons against Kings

By master January 23, 2017 8:00 pm
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is back in the starting lineup after missing four games with a strained left rotator cuff.

Caldwell-Pope, who is averaging 14.5 points per game, has been Detroit’s best 3-point shooter this season. He hadn’t played since Jan. 12 at Golden State.

The Pistons came into Monday night’s game against Sacramento with a three-game winning streak. The Kings had lost five in a row.

