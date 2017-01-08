Sports Listen

California Chrome gets his 1st look at Gulfstream track

By TIM REYNOLDS January 8, 2017 9:21 am
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — California Chrome has gotten his first look at the site of his final race.

The leading money winner in North American racing history went for a jog at Gulfstream Park early Sunday, two days after arriving to prepare for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28.

California Chrome has never raced in Florida, and his brisk pre-dawn trek onto the Gulfstream dirt was the first of many scheduled for the next few days. He’s set to have daily early morning gallops until Saturday, when the plan calls for him to breeze five furlongs.

Gulfstream is the 10th, and final, track where California Chrome will run. He’ll be retired to stud in Kentucky after the Pegasus, a race that could push his career earnings past $20 million.

California Chrome has only four wins in nine debut outings at a track.

