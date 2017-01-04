Sports Listen

California WR Chad Hansen to leave early for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:30 pm
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California wide receiver Chad Hansen will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Hansen said Wednesday that playing in the NFL has always been one of his highest goals and the time was right to make the jump.

The former walk-on ranked third in the nation last season with 9.2 catches per game and fourth in yards receiving with 124.9 yards per game. He caught 92 passes for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns.

