Sports News

Canadian women’s hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser retires

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:15 pm
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hayley Wickenheiser has retired from hockey after 23 years on Canada’s women’s team.

The 38-year-old Wickenheiser, from Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, announced her retirement Friday.

Wickenheiser is Canada’s career leader with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games. She won four Olympic gold medals and seven world titles and was the most valuable player of the Olympic women’s hockey tournaments in 2002 and 2006.

She was the first woman to score a goal in men’s professional hockey when she played in Europe.

Sports News
The Associated Press

