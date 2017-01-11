Sports Listen

Sports News

Canadiens-Jets Sum

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:33 pm
Montreal 3 2 2—7
Winnipeg 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Danault 8 (Radulov, Pacioretty), 0:57. 2, Montreal, Flynn 5 (Beaulieu, Andrighetto), 4:19. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 18 (Stafford), 6:07. 4, Winnipeg, Perreault 4 (Little, Wheeler), 12:58. 5, Montreal, Plekanec 5 (Lehkonen), 14:01.

Second Period_6, Montreal, Andrighetto 1 (Mitchell, Flynn), 0:53. 7, Montreal, Danault 9, 4:31. 8, Winnipeg, Scheifele 19 (Ehlers, Petan), 5:06 (pp).

Third Period_9, Montreal, Lehkonen 9 (Weber, Byron), 4:10. 10, Montreal, Lehkonen 10 (Beaulieu, Weber), 9:05 (pp). 11, Winnipeg, Little 7 (Stafford), 10:04.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-10-10_30. Winnipeg 10-3-14_27.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Montoya 6-4-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-13-1 (7-4), Hutchinson 4-8-2 (23-19).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

Topics:
Sports News
