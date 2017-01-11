Canadiens-Jets Sums

|Montreal
3
2
2—7
Winnipeg
2
1
1—4
First Period_1, Montreal, Danault 8 (Radulov, Pacioretty), 0:57. 2, Montreal, Flynn 5 (Beaulieu, Andrighetto), 4:19. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 18 (Stafford), 6:07. 4, Winnipeg, Perreault 4 (Little, Wheeler), 12:58. 5, Montreal, Plekanec 5 (Lehkonen), 14:01. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (holding), 6:37; Petry, MTL, (holding), 7:46.
Second Period_6, Montreal, Andrighetto 1 (Mitchell, Flynn), 0:53. 7, Montreal, Danault 9, 4:31. 8, Winnipeg, Scheifele 19 (Ehlers, Petan), 5:06 (pp). Penalties_Mitchell, MTL, (delay of game), 4:56; Wheeler, WPG, (slashing), 10:41.
Third Period_9, Montreal, Lehkonen 9 (Weber, Byron), 4:10. 10, Montreal, Lehkonen 10 (Beaulieu, Weber), 9:05 (pp). 11, Winnipeg, Little 7 (Stafford), 10:04. Penalties_Matthias, WPG, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:54; Johnston, MTL, (delay of game), 12:20.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-10-10_30. Winnipeg 10-3-14_27.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 4.
Goalies_Montreal, Montoya 6-4-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-13-1 (7-4), Hutchinson 4-8-2 (23-19).
A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:29.
Referees_Tom Kowal, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.