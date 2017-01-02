Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s Top 25 Basketball Schedule Next Story Man City’s 10 men too good for Burnley in EPL
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens sign goalie Montoya…

Canadiens sign goalie Montoya to 2-year contract extension

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 1:39 pm
Share

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Al Montoya to a two-year contract extension.

The deal reportedly carries an annual average value of just over $1 million, a modest increase from the $950,000 he will make this season.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound native of Chicago has a 4-4-2 record with one shutout, a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save percentage backing up Carey Price this season.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Montoya, 31, has a 59-44-20 record in 147 regular-season games with Arizona the New York Islanders, Winnipeg and Florida.

Advertisement

He was selected in the first round, sixth overall by the New York Rangers at the 2004 draft. He first joined the Canadiens as a free agent on July 1.

The deal gives the Canadiens two goaltenders under contract in advance of the 2017 expansion draft, meaning they can protect Price and have Montoya available for selection by the incoming Vegas Golden Knights.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens sign goalie Montoya…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s Top 25 Basketball Schedule Next Story Man City’s 10 men too good for Burnley in EPL