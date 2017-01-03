Sports Listen

Canes settle goalie situation, recall Altshuller from minors

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:01 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes won’t need an equipment manager to serve as their emergency goalie Tuesday night.

General manager Ron Francis says the team has recalled goalie Daniel Altshuller from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and will join them for their game against New Jersey. Francis also says regular backup Eddie Lack has been diagnosed with a concussion.

When Lack was unable to skate Saturday night at Tampa Bay, the Hurricanes were pressed into a href=’https://www.apnews.com/cb7879b5672b408298e47e7f7272aafb/Carolina’s-equipment-man-savors-chance-to-skate-in-a-game’making equipment manager Jorge Alves their emergency backup/a. The 37-year-old former Marine and minor-leaguer made headlines when he played the final 7.6 seconds of that loss to the Lightning.

