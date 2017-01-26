Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Coyotes Sum

Canucks-Coyotes Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:57 pm
Share
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
Arizona 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 3 (White, Ekman-larsson), 12:56.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Burmistrov 1, 4:29 (pp). 3, Arizona, Rieder 11 (Vrbata, Hanzal), 19:26.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-7_19. Arizona 6-12-13_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_; Arizona 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 14-12-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Arizona, Smith 11-13-5 (19-19).

A_11,203 (17,125). T_2:26.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Coyotes Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended