Canucks-Coyotes Sums

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
|Arizona
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 3 (White, Ekman-larsson), 12:56. Penalties_Horvat, VAN, (tripping), 7:09.
Third Period_2, Arizona, Burmistrov 1, 4:29 (pp). 3, Arizona, Rieder 11 (Vrbata, Hanzal), 19:26. Penalties_Baertschi, VAN, major (high sticking), 1:35.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-7_19. Arizona 6-12-13_31.
Power-play opportunities_; Arizona 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 14-12-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Arizona, Smith 11-13-5 (19-19).
A_11,203 (17,125). T_2:26.
Referees_Mike Leggo, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.