Canucks-Oilers Sums
Canucks-Oilers Sum

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:10 am
Vancouver 0 1 1 0—3
Edmonton 0 1 1 0—2
Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Burrows 7 (Baertschi, Horvat), 5:43. 2, Edmonton, Caggiula 2 (Benning, Nugent-hopkins), 12:31.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Baertschi 8 (Horvat, Edler), 4:57. 4, Edmonton, Mcdavid 14 (Draisaitl, Lucic), 18:27 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Granlund NG, Horvat G), Edmonton 0 (Letestu NG, Draisaitl NG, Nugent-hopkins NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-7-5_32. Edmonton 14-12-12-6_44.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-8-2 (44 shots-42 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 18-10-6 (32-30).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:43.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canucks-Oilers Sum
The Associated Press

