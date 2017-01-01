Canucks-Oilers Sum

|Vancouver
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vancouver, Burrows 7 (Baertschi, Horvat), 5:43. 2, Edmonton, Caggiula 2 (Benning, Nugent-hopkins), 12:31.
Third Period_3, Vancouver, Baertschi 8 (Horvat, Edler), 4:57. 4, Edmonton, Mcdavid 14 (Draisaitl, Lucic), 18:27 (pp).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Granlund NG, Horvat G), Edmonton 0 (Letestu NG, Draisaitl NG, Nugent-hopkins NG).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-7-5_32. Edmonton 14-12-12-6_44.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 5.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-8-2 (44 shots-42 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 18-10-6 (32-30).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:43.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.