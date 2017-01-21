Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Capitals-Stars Sums Next Story AHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Capitals-Stars Sum

Capitals-Stars Sum

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:39 pm
Share
Washington 1 0 2 1—4
Dallas 1 2 0 0—3

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 9, 2:17. 2, Dallas, Cracknell 6 (Benn, Hamhuis), 6:26.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Eaves 17 (Nemeth, Mckenzie), 6:47. 4, Dallas, Benn 12 (Seguin, Eaves), 15:59 (pp).

Third Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 22 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 3:18 (pp). 6, Washington, Oshie 17 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 5:26 (pp).

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Overtime_7, Washington, Beagle 10 (Niskanen, Kuznetsov), 0:19.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-4-8-1_22. Dallas 15-10-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 2; Dallas 1 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-1-2 (35 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-5 (22-18).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:46.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Capitals-Stars Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Capitals-Stars Sums Next Story AHL At A Glance