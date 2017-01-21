Capitals-Stars Sum

|Washington
First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 9, 2:17. 2, Dallas, Cracknell 6 (Benn, Hamhuis), 6:26.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Eaves 17 (Nemeth, Mckenzie), 6:47. 4, Dallas, Benn 12 (Seguin, Eaves), 15:59 (pp).
Third Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 22 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 3:18 (pp). 6, Washington, Oshie 17 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 5:26 (pp).
Overtime_7, Washington, Beagle 10 (Niskanen, Kuznetsov), 0:19.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-4-8-1_22. Dallas 15-10-10_35.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 2; Dallas 1 of 6.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-1-2 (35 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-5 (22-18).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:46.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.