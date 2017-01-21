Sports Listen

Capitals-Stars Sums

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:39 pm
Washington 1 0 2 1—4
Dallas 1 2 0 0—3

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 9, 2:17. 2, Dallas, Cracknell 6 (Benn, Hamhuis), 6:26. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (delay of game), 2:41; Winnik, WSH, (delay of game), 3:19; Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 11:51; Ritchie, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:51; Roussel, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:54; Winnik, WSH, Major (fighting), 11:54; Mckenzie, DAL, (slashing), 12:57; Williams, WSH, (slashing), 12:57.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Eaves 17 (Nemeth, Mckenzie), 6:47. 4, Dallas, Benn 12 (Seguin, Eaves), 15:59 (pp). Penalties_Connolly, WSH, (boarding), 14:01; Orlov, WSH, (high sticking), 16:39; Orlov, WSH, (high sticking), 16:39.

Third Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 22 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 3:18 (pp). 6, Washington, Oshie 17 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 5:26 (pp). Penalties_Mckenzie, DAL, (slashing), 2:15; Roussel, DAL, (high sticking), 3:49; Chorney, WSH, (holding), 8:29.

Overtime_7, Washington, Beagle 10 (Niskanen, Kuznetsov), 0:19. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-4-8-1_22. Dallas 15-10-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 2; Dallas 1 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-1-2 (35 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-5 (22-18).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:46.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

