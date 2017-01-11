Capps agrees to $987,500, one-year deal with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Carter Capps has agreed to a $987,500, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to avoid arbitration.

It’s the same as his salary in 2016, which he missed while recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery. He was injured while pitching for Miami in 2015. He was obtained by the Padres in a deal that sent right-hander Andrew Cashner to Miami.

Capps has a chance to become the Padres’ closer.

Other Padres eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries Friday are left-handed starter Christian Friedrich, lefty reliever Brad Hand, right-hander Brandon Maurer, All-Star first baseman Wil Myers and third baseman Yangervis Solarte.