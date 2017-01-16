Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs Next Story Chiefs’ Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Carroll: Sherman played 2nd…

Carroll: Sherman played 2nd half of season with knee injury

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 1:50 pm
Share

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show Monday morning that cornerback Richard Sherman played the second half of the season with an MCL injury in his knee.

Carroll told KIRO-AM that Sherman’s injury was significant and it was “stressful” for Sherman to play with the injury.

Carroll did not specify which knee was injured, but said it was similar to Russell Wilson’s sprained MCL suffered early in the season in that Sherman could play with the injury.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Sherman was not listed on any injury/practice report this season with a knee injury.

Advertisement

Any practices he missed were listed with the “NIR” — not injury related — designation with the exception of Week 12 against Tampa Bay when he was listed with an ankle injury.

Carroll said he had a “big meeting” with Sherman in regards to a tumultuous season for the cornerback that included two sideline blowups during games. “He has some regrets,” Carroll said.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Carroll: Sherman played 2nd…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs Next Story Chiefs’ Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call