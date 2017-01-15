Sports Listen

Carter gets OT winner as LA Kings surge past Jets, 3-2

By GREG BEACHAM January 15, 2017 1:10 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for their fifth victory in seven games, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Carter converted Jake Muzzin’s 100th career NHL assist for the winner after Dustin Brown tied it for the Kings on a rebound goal with 5:08 left in regulation. Captain Anze Kopitar had three assists for Los Angeles, which improved to 9-1 in overtime this season.

Dustin Byfuglien scored Winnipeg’s second power-play goal with 12:22 to play, but the Jets lost for the fourth time in five games despite bouncing back solidly from an embarrassing loss.

Drew Stafford also scored a power-play goal and Mathieu Perreault had two assists for Winnipeg.

