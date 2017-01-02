Carter’s 20 leads Arkansas State over Louisiana-Monroe 76-45

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Tamas Bruce scored career highs with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Arkansas State never trailed in beating Louisiana-Monroe 76-45 on Monday night to win their second straight.
Donte Thomas scored 12 points and made nine assists, C.J. Foster had a career-high 10 boards, and Arkansas State (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) outscored the Warhawks 34-20 in the paint.
Carter’s first 3-pointer put the Red Wolves up 13-8 and Arkansas State led 32-26 at halftime. Carter scored 17 points in the half and Arkansas State made 10 of 13 free throws.
The Red Wolves opened the second half with an 11-2 run and led by as many as 31 points.
Arkansas State held Louisiana-Monroe to 18 of 57 field goals (31.6 percent) and outrebounded them 45-32, including 12-8 on offensive boards for 10 second-chance points.
Travis Munnings scored 19 with four 3-pointers for the Warhawks (6-9, 0-2), who have lost two straight.