Cavaliers-Jazz, Box

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 11:30 pm
CLEVELAND (92)

James 10-20 6-7 29, Love 4-14 2-2 12, Thompson 5-8 2-5 12, Irving 5-18 8-8 20, Liggins 2-4 0-0 6, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Frye 1-6 3-3 5, Felder 2-3 0-0 4, Korver 1-5 0-0 2, McRae 0-0 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-85 21-25 92.

UTAH (100)

Hayward 10-12 4-5 28, Favors 5-10 2-4 12, Gobert 5-7 1-1 11, Hill 5-11 1-4 13, Hood 7-15 0-0 18, Johnson 0-5 1-2 1, Ingles 2-5 0-0 5, Lyles 4-11 2-3 12, Diaw 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-79 11-19 100.

Cleveland 29 12 25 26— 92
Utah 29 27 19 25—100

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-31 (James 3-6, Liggins 2-3, Love 2-6, Irving 2-8, Jefferson 0-1, Korver 0-2, Shumpert 0-2, Frye 0-3), Utah 13-34 (Hayward 4-5, Hood 4-10, Hill 2-3, Lyles 2-7, Ingles 1-4, Mack 0-1, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 42 (Thompson 12), Utah 46 (Gobert 14). Assists_Cleveland 15 (James 5), Utah 22 (Hill 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 19, Utah 21. Technicals_James, Cleveland team, Jefferson, Utah team.

Sports News
