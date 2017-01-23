Cavaliers-Pelicans, Box

CLEVELAND (122)

James 11-21 3-4 26, Love 7-15 7-8 22, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Irving 15-28 11-11 49, Shumpert 4-10 0-0 10, Jefferson 2-5 0-2 5, Frye 1-4 0-0 3, Korver 2-4 0-0 5, Liggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 21-25 122.

NEW ORLEANS (124)

Cunningham 4-10 1-2 11, Hill 0-3 1-2 1, T.Jones 13-18 7-10 36, Holiday 12-19 5-5 33, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 5-8 2-4 14, Galloway 3-9 3-3 12, Evans 3-8 2-2 9, Moore 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 43-87 22-30 124.

Cleveland 26 24 36 36—122 New Orleans 35 35 24 30—124

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 15-37 (Irving 8-14, Shumpert 2-6, Korver 1-2, Frye 1-3, Jefferson 1-3, James 1-4, Love 1-5), New Orleans 16-39 (Holiday 4-7, T.Jones 3-4, Galloway 3-8, Motiejunas 2-3, Cunningham 2-7, Hield 1-2, Evans 1-3, Hill 0-2, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Jefferson. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Love 16), New Orleans 43 (T.Jones 11). Assists_Cleveland 24 (James 12), New Orleans 26 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_Cleveland 20, New Orleans 22. Technicals_Cleveland team, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, New Orleans defensive three second, New Orleans team. A_17,758 (16,867).