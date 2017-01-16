Sports Listen

Cavaliers-Warriors, Box

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 10:58 pm
CLEVELAND (91)

James 6-18 7-10 20, Love 1-6 1-1 3, T.Thompson 2-3 2-2 6, Irving 6-19 4-5 17, Shumpert 5-10 3-4 15, Jefferson 3-8 3-5 11, Frye 0-3 0-0 0, Felder 1-6 0-0 2, Liggins 0-1 0-0 0, McRae 3-4 0-0 6, Korver 4-10 0-0 11, J.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-88 20-27 91.

GOLDEN STATE (126)

Durant 9-16 0-0 21, Green 4-6 3-4 11, Pachulia 2-7 0-0 4, Curry 7-20 1-2 20, K.Thompson 8-17 5-5 26, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0, West 3-4 0-0 6, Looney 0-2 3-4 3, McGee 2-3 0-0 4, Livingston 6-7 1-1 13, McCaw 0-0 2-2 2, Clark 0-3 2-4 2, Iguodala 5-5 2-2 14. Totals 46-91 19-24 126.

Cleveland 22 27 22 20— 91
Golden State 37 41 17 31—126

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-34 (Korver 3-8, Jefferson 2-5, Shumpert 2-5, James 1-4, Irving 1-5, McRae 0-1, Love 0-2, Felder 0-2, Frye 0-2), Golden State 15-34 (K.Thompson 5-11, Curry 5-12, Durant 3-7, Iguodala 2-2, Clark 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 35 (Shumpert 9), Golden State 58 (Green, Pachulia 13). Assists_Cleveland 11 (Felder 3), Golden State 37 (Curry, Green 11). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Golden State 22. Technicals_Jefferson, Golden State defensive three second, Green, Golden State team. A_19,596 (19,596).

