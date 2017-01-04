Sports Listen

Cellino sells half of English team Leeds to fellow Italian

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:22 am
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds says owner Massimo Cellino has sold half of the club to a fellow Italian as it chases a return to the Premier League after 13 years.

Andrea Radrizzani, co-founder of sports media rights company MP & Silva, bought the 50 percent stake through Aser Group Holding.

The 1992 English champions fell out the Premier League in 2004 following financial troubles.

Radrizzani says “I aim to bring sustainable growth. I won’t do anything that will put the club’s future at risk.”

The northern English team is fifth in the second-tier League Championship, on course to make the playoffs in its promotion bid.

Leeds has been owned for three years by Cellino, who is facing a ban from English soccer.

Radrizzani pledged to “bring stability through ongoing investment.”

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cellino sells half of…
