Celtics-Hawks, Box

Crowder 7-12 0-0 18, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Horford 4-8 0-2 10, Smart 2-13 4-6 9, Thomas 9-21 5-5 28, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Jerebko 0-2 0-0 0, Olynyk 9-11 4-4 26, Rozier 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 36-83 14-19 103.
Bazemore 4-11 2-2 12, Sefolosha 0-3 3-4 3, Millsap 8-15 6-7 23, Howard 4-4 3-3 11, Schroder 2-11 0-0 4, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 0-7 0-0 0, Humphries 1-1 0-0 2, Delaney 6-11 2-2 17, Hardaway Jr. 9-17 2-3 23, Dunleavy 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 36-83 18-21 101.
|Boston
|28
|20
|30
|25—103
|Atlanta
|18
|26
|21
|36—101
3-Point Goals_Boston 17-44 (Thomas 5-13, Olynyk 4-5, Crowder 4-8, Horford 2-5, Green 1-4, Smart 1-4, Rozier 0-1, Jerebko 0-2, Brown 0-2), Atlanta 11-29 (Delaney 3-3, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Dunleavy 2-3, Bazemore 2-6, Millsap 1-3, Muscala 0-2, Sefolosha 0-2, Schroder 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Crowder 9), Atlanta 43 (Howard 8). Assists_Boston 22 (Thomas 9), Atlanta 22 (Millsap, Delaney 6). Total Fouls_Boston 16, Atlanta 17. Technicals_Bazemore.
