Celtics, reach deal to put GE logo on uniform

By JIMMY GOLEN January 25, 2017 12:49 pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will take to the parquet court next season wearing a General Electric Co. logo on their uniforms.

The team said Wednesday it has a three-year deal that makes the company its exclusive data analytics partner. The agreement calls for a GE patch — in green and white, not the traditional GE blue — on jerseys above the player’s left breast.

The Celtics are the third NBA team to announce a deal to wear a sponsor’s patch on its jersey since the league gave the go-ahead. The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also have deals that were worth a reported $5 million apiece.

Financial terms of the Celtics deal were not announced.

GE moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston last summer.

