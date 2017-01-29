Sports Listen

Central-Pacific Sum

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 7:49 pm
Central 1 2—3
Pacific 5 5—10

First Period_1, Pacific, Fowler 1 (Gaudreau, Horvat), 12:57. 2, Pacific, Carter 1 (Doughty), 13:39. 3, Central, Toews 1, 17:07. 4, Pacific, Mcdavid 1 (Kesler), 17:13. 5, Pacific, Burns 1 (Mcdavid), 18:00. 6, Pacific, Doughty 1 (Carter, Pavelski), 19:49.

Second Period_7, Central, Subban 1 (Seguin), 12:14. 8, Pacific, Gaudreau 1 (Horvat, Fowler), 12:33. 9, Pacific, Pavelski 1 (Carter, Doughty), 14:15. 10, Central, Tarasenko 1 (Seguin), 14:39. 11, Pacific, Kesler 1 (Burns, Mcdavid), 15:43. 12, Pacific, Horvat 1 (Fowler), 16:29. 13, Pacific, Gaudreau 2 (Fowler, Jones), 16:42.

Shots on Goal_Central 3-9_12. Pacific 11-11_22.

Power-play opportunities_Central 0 of 0; Pacific 0 of 0.

Goalies_Central, Dubnyk(11 shots-6 saves), Crawford(11-6). Pacific, Smith(3-2), Jones(9-7).

A_18,242 (18,118). T_0:39.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, David Brisebois.

