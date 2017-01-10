Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story St. John’s, DePaul to make their game Maggie Dixon Classic Next Story Column: Thank you, Clemson. And thank you, Alabama
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Championship game longest since…

Championship game longest since BCS introduced in 1998

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:44 am
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clemson’s championship victory over Alabama on Monday night wasn’t short on excitement. But it sure took a long time.

The final of the College Football Playoff lasted 4 hours, 8 minutes, making it the longest title game since the introduction of the Bowl Championship Series in 1998.

Clemson needed every last second to beat Alabama 35-31, getting a 2-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow for the go-ahead score with a second remaining.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The previous longest championship game of the BCS/CFP era was 3 hours, 59 minutes, when Texas beat Southern California 41-38 in 2005.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Championship game longest since…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story St. John’s, DePaul to make their game Maggie Dixon Classic Next Story Column: Thank you, Clemson. And thank you, Alabama