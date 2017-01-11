Sports Listen

Chattanooga downs The Citadel 83-73

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Johnathan Burroughs-Cook scored 20 points as Chattanooga downed The Citadel 83-73 on Wednesday night.

Burroughs-Cook was 7 of 11 from the field for the Mocs (13-4, 4-1 Southern Conference) who now have won three straight. Casey Jones added 17 points, Justin Tuoyo had 13 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season and Tre McLean had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Burroughs-Cook sank a layup to give the Mocs a 26-24 edge with 7:06 to play in the first half. They never trailed after that and had a 46-38 advantage at the break.

Chattanooga led throughout the second half and a Tuoyo layup stretched it to 66-55 with 6:53 to play. Tuoyo dunked twice within a minute to make it 75-59 with 4:06 remaining and the Mocs cruised from here.

Zane Najdawi scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-10, 2-4).

Sports News
