Chen lands 5 quads to win US figure skating title with ease

By DAVE SKRETTA January 22, 2017 6:01 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nathan Chen followed a record-setting short program with a near-flawless free skate featuring five quadruple jumps Sunday to become the youngest men’s U.S. figure skating champion in more than five decades.

The 17-year-old Chen, performing to “The Polovtsian Dances,” became the first skater in the world to land five clean quads in competition. The result was a free skate score of 212.08 — more than the composite of several rivals — and finished with a 318.47 total that put him well clear of the competition.

Chen’s aerial showcase began with a quad lutz-triple toe combination and never slowed down, his only bobble coming on a triple flip-triple toe as his sprightly program was coming to an end.

By that point, his coach Rafael Arutunian was already shaking his fists in celebration.

Sixteen-year-old Vincent Zhou missed on his first quad but was clean the rest of the way, even if the youngster lacked some of the polish of his peers. His total of 263.03 earned him the silver medal.

