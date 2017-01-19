Sports Listen

Chicago Bears hire 3 assistant coaches

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:09 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired three new assistant coaches.

Jeremiah Washburn replaces Dave Magazu as offensive line coach. Washburn last served as assistant offensive line coach under Adam Gase with the Miami Dolphins.

Curtis Modkins was hired as running backs coach. Modkins has coached for 22 years, including nine with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as the Detroit Lions’ running backs coach.

Modkins replaces Stan Drayton, who left to become assistant head coach at Texas.

Roy Anderson joined the staff as assistant secondary coach. He has eight years of NFL coaching experience with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Anderson replaces Sam Garnes, who was fired.

The Bears also announced that the contract of outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt wasn’t renewed.

Sports News
