Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Carroll: Sherman played 2nd half of season with knee injury
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chiefs' Andy Reid believes…

Chiefs’ Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call

By DAVE SKRETTA January 16, 2017 1:54 pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn’t believe the holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher that cost Kansas City a tying 2-point conversion against Pittsburgh on Sunday night should have been called.

After watching film of the decisive play in the Steelers’ 18-16 playoff victory, Reid said Monday that “I don’t want to be fined any money, but I’d lean a different way.”

Fisher appeared to hook Steelers pass rusher James Harrison on the conversion attempt with less than 3 minutes left in the game.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

But the play was not cut-and-dried: Harrison dipped especially low and may have been losing his balance, and he likely would not have gotten to the quarterback anyway.

Advertisement

Still, the flag negated the successful 2-point conversion. And when the Chiefs tried again from the 12-yard line, Alex Smith’s throw fell incomplete and the Steelers were able to run out the clock.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chiefs' Andy Reid believes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Carroll: Sherman played 2nd half of season with knee injury