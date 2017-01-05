Chinese owner ordered to pay Dutch club about $2.6 million

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered the Chinese owner of ADO The Hague to pay the Dutch club nearly 2.5 million euros ($2.6 million) he owes it as part of his 2015 takeover.

The struggling club has been at odds with its owner, Hui Wang and his company United Vansen, for months, claiming that he has not provided all the funds he pledged when he took over.

ADO’s financial problems are in stark contrast to the cash-rich Chinese Super League, which has spent enormous sums luring players. Recent transfers include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, who joined Shanghai Shenhua, and Brazilian midfielder Oscar, who signed with crosstown rival Shanghai SIPG.

Wang, who did not appear at the summary proceedings in The Hague, can challenge Thursday’s ruling.

Advertisement

“ADO got what it wanted,” judge Geert Mark Smelt said after the decision. “Now it’s up to ADO what to do next.”

In a related case last month, an Amsterdam judge suspended Wang as chairman of the club’s board of directors and ordered his shares transferred to an independent administrator.

ADO had hoped that Wang’s takeover and investments would lift the club to a higher level, but it remains a struggler, currently 14th in the 18-team Dutch league.