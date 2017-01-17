Sports Listen

Chris Paul to undergo surgery for torn ligament in thumb

By BETH HARRIS January 17, 2017 7:32 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The Clippers said Tuesday that their All-Star guard will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation by the club’s medical staff.

Paul was injured on a first-half play involving Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook in Monday night’s victory over the Thunder. Paul didn’t return in the second half.

Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and leads the NBA with 2.25 steals per game.

Sports News
