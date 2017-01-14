Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Arsenal routs Swansea 4-0 to go third in Premier League
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Clemson tackles coach Dan…

Clemson tackles coach Dan Brooks to retire on top

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:19 pm
Share

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks is retiring after eight seasons with the Tigers.

Brooks spent 33 seasons coaching football and has been at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney since 2008. Brooks also coached at Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

Swinney said he tried to talk Brooks into staying, but the 65-year-old assistant decided he wanted to go out on top.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Tigers won the national championship with a 35-31 victory over Alabama last Monday night.

Advertisement

Brooks was honored this season as the Football Bowl Subdivision assistant of the year by the American Football Coaches Association.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Clemson tackles coach Dan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Arsenal routs Swansea 4-0 to go third in Premier League