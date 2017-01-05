Sports Listen

Clippers rally behind Rivers to beat Grizzlies 115-106

By BETH HARRIS January 5, 2017 1:28 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Rivers scored a season-high 28 points and helped rally the Los Angeles Clippers from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-106 on Wednesday night for their second win in a row.

Jamal Crawford added 22 points off the bench and DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 20 rebounds for the Clippers, who improved to 4-9 in the regular season without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Both injured stars watched from the bench; Paul could return from a sore hamstring this week.

Marc Gasol scored 23 points and Mike Conley had 17 points and a season-high 12 assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis closed to 97-96 on seven straight points in the fourth. Jordan missed a pair of free throws but got bailed out by Crawford’s 3-pointer that kept the Clippers ahead, 100-96.

