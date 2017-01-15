Coates leads No. 5 South Carolina past LSU, 84-61

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alaina Coates had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 5 South Carolina again overcame the absence of All-American A’ja Wilson, beating LSU 84-61 on Sunday.

Coates scored 18 of her points in the first half — eight of those from the free throw line — en route to the powerful 6-foot-4 center’s 53rd career double-double. Allisha Gray scored 21 and Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 17 points for South Carolina (15-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference), which now rides a nine-game winning streak.

Chloe Jackson scored 24 for LSU (14-4, 3-2), which lost for the first time in four games. Raigyne Moncrief added 13 points.

The Gamecocks, who shot 57 percent, never trailed by more than two points and never trailed after Cuevas-Moore’s jumper tied it at 11 half way through the first period.

The basket marked the beginning of an 18-7 run that put South Carolina in command.

South Carolina also flipped the scripts somewhat on LSU, which entered the weekend leading the nation in steals with 240. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has been known to remind her team before games that opponents who are adept at something find it unsetting when that something is done to them. South Carolina combined for 12 steals to LSU’s eight, with Gamecocks guard Doniyah Cliney recording three steals.

South Carolina converted 18 LSU turnovers into 20 points. The Lady Tigers had just 10 points off of 16 Gamecocks turnovers.

THE BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks appear to be adjusting to how they need to play without the 6-5 Wilson, securing a convincing road victory in their second game without her after narrowly winning at home against Georgia in the first game Wilson missed days earlier. But it also doesn’t look like Wilson’s right ankle sprain will sideline her much longer. She traveled to LSU and wore warm-ups and her basketball shoes during the game, putting full weight on her right foot and standing in team huddles during breaks in the action.

LSU: With South Carolina’s Wilson missing her second straight game because of her right ankle sprain, the game represented a good opportunity for the Lady Tigers to score an upset that likely would have lifted them into the Top 25 poll for the first time since Feb. 23, 2014. However, they fell behind by nine after one period and spent much of the game playing catch-up en route to their fourth loss this season, all of which have come against ranked opponents, including three to top-five squads (including No. 1 UConn and No. 4 Mississippi State).

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Mississippi on Thursday night.

LSU hosts Kentucky on Thursday night.