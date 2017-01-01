Coates, Wilson power South Carolina to 93-45 win over ‘Bama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 23 points while Alaina Coates had her 50th career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with a 93-45 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 Coates and 6-5 Wilson were dominant down low, pushing the Gamecocks (11-1, 1-0 SEC) to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and rolling to their 13th straight win over the Crimson Tide (12-2, 0-1) and sixth consecutive series victory by 20 or more points.

Coates got going quickly with nine points in the opening quarter. Wilson closed it with a three-point play to put the Gamecocks up by 18 points.

It was the fourth straight season South Carolina, seeking its fourth straight league championship, started SEC play with a win.

For Coates, it was her eighth game this season with double figure points and rebounds. The senior is second all-time at South Carolina, behind Sheila Foster’s 72 from 1979-82.

Coates and Wilson each had two of South Carolina’s 10 blocked shots.

Alabama entered the game with four players averaging double figures. But Meoshonti Knight, Hannah Cook, Shaquera Wade and Jordan Lewis shot a combined 9-of-37 for 28 total points. Lewis’ 10 topped the Crimson Tide, who were held to their smallest point total of the season.

THE BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide built a gaudy pre-SEC mark by beating up on mostly mid-major opponents. Their only two Power Five teams so far were wins over Kansas (71-65 in overtime) and Georgia Tech (67-65). And Alabama sure didn’t look ready for what South Carolina had coming. The Crimson Tide couldn’t slow the Gamecocks’ front line or penetrate their defense — Alabama made only two field goals the first nine minutes of the second quarter.

South Carolina: An 11-day break didn’t bother the Gamecocks too much. South Carolina grabbed a 27-9 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. It’s a formula the Gamecocks have used to go 46-3 in SEC regular-season play the past four years. … Coach Dawn Staley tweaked the starting lineup, going with freshman Tyasha Harris at point guard over junior Bianca Cuevas-Moore. It was Harris’ second career start, subbing for Cuevas-Moore when the Gamecocks beat Minnesota 98-58 on Dec. 11.

UP NEXT

Alabama opens its league home season against Mississippi on Thursday night.

South Carolina plays its first SEC road game of the season when it travels to Auburn on Thursday night.