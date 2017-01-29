Colgate scores 42 points in 2nd half to rally past American

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malcolm Regisford scored 15 points, Sean O’Brien made a late go-ahead 3-pointer and Colgate beat American 70-65 on Sunday.

It’s the first time this season Colgate won a game it trailed at halftime.

After American’s Sa’eed Nelson missed two free throws with 2:13 left and Will Rayman made a layup on the other end to give Colgate a 64-62 lead, Nelson made up for it by hitting a high-arching 3-pointer for a 65-64 lead. But O’Brien hit a long 3-pointer from the wing as Colgate retook the lead at 67-65 lead with 53.1 left.

American turned it over in the paint, Colgate broke the press and Jordan Swopshire hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 68-65 lead. Charlie Jones missed an open 3-pointer and Swopshire made it a five-point lead at the line.

Swopshire hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Colgate (7-16, 5-5 Patriot League). Rayman added 13 points.

American led 29-15 with 5:50 left in the first half but the Raiders closed on a 13-2 run to pull to 31-28. Swopshire drained a last-second 3-pointer to cap the first-half scoring.

Mark Gasperini led American (5-16, 2-8) with 18 points and Nelson added 15 with five assists. Gasperini scored 14 points, on 7-of-8 shooting, in the first half and finished 8 of 11.