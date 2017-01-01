Sports Listen

Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 9:59 pm
Sunday, Jan. 1
EAST

Boston College 96, Syracuse 81

Penn St. 60, Rutgers 47

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 66

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 79, Southern Miss. 55

Middle Tennessee 60, UAB 49

Nebraska 67, Maryland 65

MIDWEST

Butler 78, Providence 61

Cincinnati 92, Tulane 56

Evansville 70, N. Iowa 58

Illinois 75, Ohio St. 70

Illinois St. 81, Loyola of Chicago 59

Iowa 86, Michigan 83

Minnesota 91, Purdue 82

S. Illinois 83, Drake 69

St. John’s 79, DePaul 73

Wichita St. 100, Bradley 66

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 67, UTEP 55

FAR WEST

New Mexico 68, San Diego St. 62

Utah 76, Colorado 60

Topics:
Sports News
