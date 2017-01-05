Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:59 pm
Thursday, Jan. 5
EAST

Boston U. 71, Navy 53

Bryant 72, Mount St. Mary’s 71

Bucknell 69, American U. 60

Fairfield 97, Manhattan 79

George Washington 73, Davidson 69

Holy Cross 67, Colgate 61

James Madison 62, Hofstra 54

LIU Brooklyn 65, Robert Morris 54

Lafayette 79, Army 74

Loyola (Md.) 84, Lehigh 83

Mass.-Lowell 85, Albany (NY) 79

Northeastern 90, Delaware 54

Sacred Heart 64, CCSU 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 56

Stony Brook 59, New Hampshire 56

UMBC 85, Binghamton 71

UNC-Wilmington 90, Drexel 72

Vermont 90, Maine 77

SOUTH

Belmont 83, UT Martin 67

Chattanooga 77, Wofford 66

Coll. of Charleston 62, Towson 57

E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 61

ETSU 115, The Citadel 71

Furman 83, Samford 73

Lipscomb 126, Fisk 43

Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 44

Marshall 90, Old Dominion 86

Memphis 70, UConn 61

Mercer 68, VMI 50

Morehead St. 85, E. Illinois 75

Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 63

N. Kentucky 83, Youngstown St. 70

Sam Houston St. 74, McNeese St. 67

Southern Miss. 77, UTSA 59

Tennessee Tech 76, Austin Peay 67

W. Kentucky 82, Charlotte 80

William & Mary 88, Elon 85

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 93, IUPUI 89

New Mexico St. 77, UMKC 64

North Dakota 68, N. Arizona 63

Purdue 76, Ohio St. 75

Rio Grande 83, Chicago St. 64

Wright St. 55, Cleveland St. 51

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 81, Abilene Christian 76

Houston Baptist 81, SE Louisiana 74

Middle Tennessee 80, Rice 77

UAB 54, North Texas 52

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, Montana St. 64

___

