College Basketball Scores

Boston U. 71, Navy 53
Bryant 72, Mount St. Mary’s 71
Bucknell 69, American U. 60
Fairfield 97, Manhattan 79
George Washington 73, Davidson 69
Holy Cross 67, Colgate 61
James Madison 62, Hofstra 54
LIU Brooklyn 65, Robert Morris 54
Lafayette 79, Army 74
Loyola (Md.) 84, Lehigh 83
Mass.-Lowell 85, Albany (NY) 79
Northeastern 90, Delaware 54
Sacred Heart 64, CCSU 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 56
Stony Brook 59, New Hampshire 56
UMBC 85, Binghamton 71
UNC-Wilmington 90, Drexel 72
Vermont 90, Maine 77
Belmont 83, UT Martin 67
Chattanooga 77, Wofford 66
Coll. of Charleston 62, Towson 57
E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 61
ETSU 115, The Citadel 71
Furman 83, Samford 73
Lipscomb 126, Fisk 43
Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 44
Marshall 90, Old Dominion 86
Memphis 70, UConn 61
Mercer 68, VMI 50
Morehead St. 85, E. Illinois 75
Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 63
N. Kentucky 83, Youngstown St. 70
Sam Houston St. 74, McNeese St. 67
Southern Miss. 77, UTSA 59
Tennessee Tech 76, Austin Peay 67
W. Kentucky 82, Charlotte 80
William & Mary 88, Elon 85
N. Dakota St. 93, IUPUI 89
New Mexico St. 77, UMKC 64
North Dakota 68, N. Arizona 63
Purdue 76, Ohio St. 75
Rio Grande 83, Chicago St. 64
Wright St. 55, Cleveland St. 51
Cent. Arkansas 81, Abilene Christian 76
Houston Baptist 81, SE Louisiana 74
Middle Tennessee 80, Rice 77
UAB 54, North Texas 52
E. Washington 82, Montana St. 64
