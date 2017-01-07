Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Marchessault, Panthers beat Predators 2-1 Next Story Friday’s Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 12:00 am
Share
Friday, Jan. 6
EAST

Monmouth (NJ) 92, Iona 74

Rider 73, Marist 62

MIDWEST

Akron 66, W. Michigan 59

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Dayton 67, Rhode Island 64

Advertisement

Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 74

Ill.-Chicago 78, Detroit 64

Oakland 78, Valparaiso 66

Ohio 85, Kent St. 67

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Marchessault, Panthers beat Predators 2-1 Next Story Friday’s Scores