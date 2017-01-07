College Basketball Scores

Butler 85, Georgetown 76
Creighton 78, Providence 64
Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63
Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72
Saint Joseph’s 70, Fordham 55
Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56
Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 66
Temple 81, East Carolina 62
West Virginia 82, TCU 70
Yale 102, Mitchell College 46
Duke 93, Boston College 82
E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60
FAU 73, FIU 64
Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78
Georgia 71, Missouri 66
Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77
Liberty 61, Campbell 54
Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50
N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75
SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65
South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68
The Citadel 79, VMI 74
UNC-Asheville 88, High Point 58
VCU 81, UMass 64
Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71
Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 68
Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58
New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 62
Notre Dame 75, Clemson 70
W. Illinois 86, Oral Roberts 71
Xavier 97, St. John’s 82
Middle Tennessee 79, North Texas 68
Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58
Washington 87, Oregon St. 61
