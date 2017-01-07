Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 4:59 pm
Saturday, Jan. 7
EAST

Butler 85, Georgetown 76

Creighton 78, Providence 64

Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63

Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72

Saint Joseph’s 70, Fordham 55

Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56

Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 66

Temple 81, East Carolina 62

West Virginia 82, TCU 70

Yale 102, Mitchell College 46

SOUTH

Duke 93, Boston College 82

E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60

FAU 73, FIU 64

Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78

Georgia 71, Missouri 66

Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77

Liberty 61, Campbell 54

Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50

N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75

SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65

South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68

The Citadel 79, VMI 74

UNC-Asheville 88, High Point 58

VCU 81, UMass 64

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71

Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 68

Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58

New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 62

Notre Dame 75, Clemson 70

W. Illinois 86, Oral Roberts 71

Xavier 97, St. John’s 82

SOUTHWEST

Middle Tennessee 79, North Texas 68

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58

Washington 87, Oregon St. 61

___

Sports News
The Associated Press

