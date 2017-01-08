Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 7:59 pm
Sunday, Jan. 8
EAST

Army 66, Loyola (Md.) 57

Boston U. 91, Lafayette 75

Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 49

Cornell 100, Fisher 72

Iona 98, Canisius 75

Lehigh 79, American U. 73

Mass.-Lowell 79, Binghamton 75

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Marist 64

Navy 67, Colgate 55

Richmond 77, George Washington 70

Rider 89, Niagara 78

Stony Brook 72, Albany (NY) 70

UConn 64, UCF 49

UMBC 75, Maine 64

Vermont 85, Hartford 54

SOUTH

Memphis 80, Tulane 59

North Carolina 107, NC State 56

Samford 91, Wofford 89

MIDWEST

Davidson 77, Saint Louis 66

Drake 88, Evansville 76

Iowa 68, Rutgers 62

Northwestern 74, Nebraska 66

Oakland 58, Ill.-Chicago 57

Purdue 66, Wisconsin 55

Valparaiso 81, Detroit 74

Wichita St. 80, N. Iowa 66

___

