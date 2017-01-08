College Basketball Scores

Army 66, Loyola (Md.) 57
Boston U. 91, Lafayette 75
Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 49
Cornell 100, Fisher 72
Iona 98, Canisius 75
Lehigh 79, American U. 73
Mass.-Lowell 79, Binghamton 75
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Marist 64
Navy 67, Colgate 55
Richmond 77, George Washington 70
Rider 89, Niagara 78
Stony Brook 72, Albany (NY) 70
UConn 64, UCF 49
UMBC 75, Maine 64
Vermont 85, Hartford 54
Memphis 80, Tulane 59
North Carolina 107, NC State 56
Samford 91, Wofford 89
Davidson 77, Saint Louis 66
Drake 88, Evansville 76
Iowa 68, Rutgers 62
Minnesota 78, Ohio St. 68
Northwestern 74, Nebraska 66
Oakland 58, Ill.-Chicago 57
Purdue 66, Wisconsin 55
Valparaiso 81, Detroit 74
Wichita St. 80, N. Iowa 66
___