College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:59 pm
Monday, Jan. 16
EAST

Albany (NY) 77, UMBC 50

Hartford 54, Maine 44

St. John’s 78, DePaul 68

Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 75

Vermont 71, New Hampshire 59

SOUTH

Coppin St. 81, Howard 72

Texas-Arlington 89, South Alabama 83

MIDWEST

Butler 88, Marquette 80

Creighton 72, Xavier 67

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 83, Portland St. 76

___

Sports News
