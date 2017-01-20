College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 84, Binghamton 65
Delaware 69, Northeastern 62
Fairleigh Dickinson 57, St. Francis Brooklyn 40
OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents
LIU Brooklyn 76, Wagner 69
La Salle 91, Davidson 83
Mount St. Mary’s 86, Sacred Heart 75
New Hampshire 74, Maine 63
Robert Morris 74, CCSU 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Bryant 61
St. Peter’s 77, Siena 65
Stony Brook 80, Hartford 64
Towson 86, Hofstra 80
Vermont 81, Mass.-Lowell 67
Belmont 77, Jacksonville St. 60
Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 52
Elon 93, Drexel 73
Furman 75, ETSU 62
High Point 83, Campbell 78
Liberty 65, Gardner-Webb 62
Lipscomb 112, Jacksonville 95
Louisiana Tech 74, Rice 64
Louisville 92, Clemson 60
Middle Tennessee 65, FIU 52
Morehead St. 89, Austin Peay 82
Murray St. 86, E. Kentucky 79
New Orleans 72, Houston Baptist 64
Nicholls 62, Abilene Christian 59
North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 84
Radford 72, Longwood 60
SC-Upstate 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60
Southern Miss. 75, North Texas 65
Stetson 82, NJIT 76
Tennessee Tech 80, Tennessee St. 74
UAB 80, FAU 78
UNC-Greensboro 68, Mercer 66
UNC-Wilmington 65, Coll. of Charleston 59
UT Martin 82, E. Illinois 71
W. Carolina 100, The Citadel 95
William & Mary 73, James Madison 72
Winthrop 76, UNC-Asheville 73
Wofford 88, VMI 70
Dayton 75, Richmond 59
Maryland 84, Iowa 76
N. Dakota St. 89, Fort Wayne 83
North Dakota 83, Weber St. 77
SE Missouri 79, SIU-Edwardsville 76
Memphis 70, Houston 67
SMU 69, UConn 49
Sam Houston St. 87, Lamar 65
Stephen F. Austin 61, Texas A&M-CC 58
Arizona 73, Southern Cal 66
BYU 99, Pepperdine 70
E. Washington 84, N. Arizona 62
Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 57
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 77
Idaho 79, S. Utah 67
Idaho St. 73, N. Colorado 69
Long Beach St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 76
Montana St. 74, Sacramento St. 65
Oregon 86, California 63
Portland St. 88, Montana 79
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Pacific 50
San Diego 69, Loyola Marymount 62
San Francisco 75, Portland 50
Stanford 62, Oregon St. 46
UCLA 102, Arizona St. 80
___